Goldman Sachs Group Whale Trades For February 23

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Group GS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $370,919, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $517,085.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $380.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Group options trades today is 614.0 with a total volume of 138.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $380.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $310.00 $229.7K 156 35 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $345.00 $137.0K 102 2 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $320.00 $112.5K 32 18 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $360.00 $101.0K 138 18 GS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $370.00 $43.4K 950 18

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 415,686, the price of GS is down 0.0% at $344.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

