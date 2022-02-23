General Motors Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on General Motors.

Looking at options history for General Motors GM we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $515,520 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $231,580.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $60.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $45.00 $366.0K 6.6K 2.0K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $59.0K 6.2K 202 GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $43.0K 5.6K 214 GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $42.3K 895 30 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $42.0K 9.9K 1.6K

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,822,965, the price of GM is up 1.03% at $47.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On General Motors:

Nomura Instinet downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $56

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $55

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.