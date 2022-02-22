Lockheed Martin Whale Trades For February 22

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lockheed Martin.

Looking at options history for Lockheed Martin LMT we detected 39 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $530,640 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $1,562,375.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $285.0 to $420.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale trades within a strike price range from $285.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $420.00 $200.0K 1.2K 100 LMT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $390.00 $123.8K 7.9K 119 LMT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $395.00 $105.8K 104 89 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $96.2K 1.1K 11 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $385.00 $92.0K 2.6K 105

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,670,275, the price of LMT is down -0.07% at $386.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Lockheed Martin:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $445.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $425.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $450.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

