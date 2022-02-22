Salesforce.com Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.com.

Looking at options history for Salesforce.com CRM we detected 59 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $3,364,982 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,987,684.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $460.0 for Salesforce.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $240.00 $1.2M 128 242 CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $185.00 $338.6K 42 1.0K CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $185.00 $336.5K 42 201 CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $185.00 $272.4K 42 785 CRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/25/22 $215.00 $186.8K 879 531

Where Is Salesforce.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,999,794, the price of CRM is down -1.12% at $194.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce.com:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $295.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.