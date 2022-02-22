Looking At Booking Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 66 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

[ALERT} If you are scrambling wondering how to find profitable trades in the current market conditions then you need to Click Here to Learn this Winning Bear Market Options Strategy.

From the overall spotted trades, 36 are puts, for a total amount of $2,142,669 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $1,742,129.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1220.0 to $3000.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Booking Holdings options trades today is 47.23 with a total volume of 318.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Booking Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $1220.0 to $3000.0 over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $2300.00 $271.6K 143 14 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $2300.00 $221.3K 143 24 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $2300.00 $197.0K 143 24 BKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $2650.00 $157.5K 6 10 BKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $2600.00 $107.6K 6 22

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 325,883, the price of BKNG is down -4.14% at $2508.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.