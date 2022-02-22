Boeing Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Boeing BA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 99 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $2,671,108, and 64 are calls, for a total amount of $3,995,330.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $350.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $180.00 $665.0K 1.4K 258 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $174.9K 3.3K 612 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $149.3K 236 10 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $270.00 $125.0K 142 18 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $122.7K 2.2K 92

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,667,915, the price of BA is down -4.87% at $198.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $288.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

