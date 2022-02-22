MercadoLibre Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MercadoLibre MELI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique options trading strategy. One trader even tripled there account in just 2 months. Click Here to Watch Now

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MELI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 72 uncommon options trades for MercadoLibre.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 59%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 47 are puts, for a total amount of $7,140,524, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $1,882,717.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $2800.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale activity within a strike price range from $500.0 to $2800.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $1690.00 $1.3M 20 2 MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $1650.00 $1.1M 126 19 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $1800.00 $914.2K 5 10 MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $1000.00 $180.5K 74 9 MELI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $900.00 $126.5K 0 44

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 480,808, the price of MELI is down -5.12% at $889.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1675.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.