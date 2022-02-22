This Is What Whales Are Betting On Airbnb

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb ABNB we detected 57 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 39 are puts, for a total amount of $1,942,099 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,045,308.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $240.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $175.00 $208.2K 2.7K 301 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $175.00 $198.0K 956 587 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $190.00 $181.3K 2.4K 259 ABNB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $175.00 $91.9K 2.7K 2.4K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $190.00 $70.0K 2.4K 401

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,097,456, the price of ABNB is down -2.65% at $170.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.