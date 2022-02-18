Shake Shack Whale Trades For February 18

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Shake Shack SHAK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHAK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Shake Shack.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $857,150, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $51,840.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $90.0 for Shake Shack over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shake Shack options trades today is 456.11 with a total volume of 5,663.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shake Shack's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Shake Shack Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHAK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $215.4K 565 177 SHAK PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $108.0K 565 312 SHAK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $92.6K 793 93 SHAK PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $88.1K 565 414 SHAK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $61.3K 793 155

Where Is Shake Shack Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,450,131, the price of SHAK is down -3.5% at $72.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Shake Shack:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Shake Shack, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Shake Shack, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Shake Shack, which currently sits at a price target of $82.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Shake Shack, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Shake Shack, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

