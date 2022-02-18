Looking At First Majestic Silver's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on First Majestic Silver AG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[ALERT} If you are scrambling wondering how to find profitable trades in the current market conditions then you need to Click Here to Learn this Winning Bear Market Options Strategy.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for First Majestic Silver.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $200,833, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $346,681..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $20.0 for First Majestic Silver over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Majestic Silver's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Majestic Silver's whale activity within a strike price range from $11.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

First Majestic Silver Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $200.8K 1.2K 250 AG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $12.00 $75.4K 4.9K 1.2K AG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $11.00 $41.0K 1.6K 443 AG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $11.00 $40.9K 1.6K 643 AG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $12.00 $37.8K 4.9K 1.9K

Where Is First Majestic Silver Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,003,889, the price of AG is down -3.85% at $11.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.