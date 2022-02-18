This Is What Whales Are Betting On Digital Turbine

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Digital Turbine.

Looking at options history for Digital Turbine APPS we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $128,600 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $421,655.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $50.0 for Digital Turbine over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Digital Turbine's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Digital Turbine's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Digital Turbine Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $132.6K 3.0K 818 APPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $102.2K 1.0K 151 APPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $51.0K 3.0K 1.0K APPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $38.2K 366 25 APPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $37.9K 3.0K 200

Where Is Digital Turbine Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,837,842, the price of APPS is down -1.97% at $47.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 102 days.

What The Experts Say On Digital Turbine:

Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Digital Turbine, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.