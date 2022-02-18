10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $2.00 $87.5K 970 3.5K ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $150.00 $35.0K 7.8K 362 TDOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $52.00 $34.7K 6 306 EXAS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $85.00 $75.9K 234 260 ANTM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $442.50 $41.7K 16 225 BCRX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $43.6K 9.5K 156 PFE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $40.00 $97.2K 5.2K 102 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $450.00 $94.2K 24 71 SAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $64.7K 1 50 CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $195.00 $45.8K 21.4K 30

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SDC SDC, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 3500 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.5K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV ABBV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 7860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDOC TDOC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 278 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXAS EXAS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 55 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 245 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.9K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANTM ANTM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $442.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BCRX BCRX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $436.0 per contract. There were 9581 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE PFE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 210 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.2K, with a price of $972.0 per contract. There were 5211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 210 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.2K, with a price of $3250.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SAVA SAVA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 55 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.7K, with a price of $1295.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CI CI, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 336 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $4580.0 per contract. There were 21499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

