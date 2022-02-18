This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[ALERT} If you are scrambling wondering how to find profitable trades in the current market conditions then you need to Click Here to Learn this Winning Bear Market Options Strategy.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,615,994, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $853,562.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $270.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $230.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $250.00 $464.6K 24.9K 2.2K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $240.00 $302.8K 15.1K 18.3K NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $250.00 $137.0K 15.9K 3.6K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $270.00 $123.2K 6.4K 187 NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $250.00 $101.0K 15.9K 5.2K

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 23,340,080, the price of NVDA is down -3.99% at $235.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 96 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.