Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Micron Technology

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology MU we detected 67 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $685,052 and 55, calls, for a total amount of $2,964,245.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $150.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/25/22 $92.00 $200.8K 331 413 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $171.0K 1.2K 52 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $92.50 $152.6K 1.4K 525 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $90.00 $122.0K 18.8K 4.2K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $109.0K 6.4K 844

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,109,744, the price of MU is up 7.03% at $96.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology:

Wedbush upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $120

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.