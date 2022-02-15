10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $220.00 $25.2K 6.2K 20.8K SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $145.00 $27.3K 6.5K 4.5K SNAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $40.00 $34.4K 12.5K 3.5K NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $405.00 $204.4K 922 1.7K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $155.00 $97.2K 1.6K 1.1K LUMN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $10.00 $33.5K 1.6K 517 BILI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $390.7K 15 423 AMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $21.00 $25.2K 449 268 ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $115.00 $30.4K 471 260 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $175.00 $27.6K 488 89

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For FB FB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 6252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 6558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 12516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $405.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $204.4K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 304 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.2K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUMN LUMN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 470 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 1635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI BILI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 703 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 132 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $390.7K, with a price of $2960.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC AMC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 94 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 238 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU BIDU, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.