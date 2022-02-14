Check Out What Whales Are Doing With IBM

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM IBM we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $402,971 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $472,935.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $150.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IBM options trades today is 779.86 with a total volume of 1,787.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IBM's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $130.3K 1.8K 181 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $140.00 $99.4K 0 90 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $93.0K 30 44 IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $66.7K 1.6K 151 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $65.2K 2.4K 150

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,340,449, the price of IBM is down -2.46% at $129.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On IBM:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.