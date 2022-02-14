Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MARA

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings.

Looking at options history for Marathon Digital Holdings MARA we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $520,143 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $280,302.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.0 to $50.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Digital Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Digital Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $27.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $45.00 $84.7K 266 58 MARA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $27.00 $74.8K 844 86 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $28.00 $69.7K 1.9K 5.3K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $68.0K 545 41 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $64.6K 1.2K 72

Where Is Marathon Digital Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,870,840, the price of MARA is down -3.08% at $26.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Digital Holdings:

Jefferies downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $51

BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $50

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

