Halliburton Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Halliburton HAL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Halliburton.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $106,846, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $690,927.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.0 to $37.0 for Halliburton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Halliburton options trades today is 2888.38 with a total volume of 5,563.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Halliburton's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.0 to $37.0 over the last 30 days.

Halliburton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $32.50 $96.0K 71 526 HAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $34.00 $86.7K 1.5K 2.1K HAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $58.8K 11.6K 236 HAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $55.4K 1.8K 309 HAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $25.00 $50.1K 15.6K 76

Where Is Halliburton Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,023,614, the price of HAL is up 3.52% at $33.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Halliburton:

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $32

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Halliburton, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

