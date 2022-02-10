This Is What Whales Are Betting On Macy's

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Macy's M.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with M, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Macy's.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $34,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $330,226..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.0 to $30.0 for Macy's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Macy's's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Macy's's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Macy's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $51.0K 590 30 M CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $24.00 $40.5K 2.0K 103 M CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $27.00 $39.9K 265 132 M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $26.00 $39.0K 2.9K 256 M CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/11/22 $24.00 $37.0K 802 155

Where Is Macy's Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,982,807, the price of M is down -1.88% at $26.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

