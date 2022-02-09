Looking At General Electric's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on General Electric.

Looking at options history for General Electric GE we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,462,708 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $638,249.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $125.0 for General Electric over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for General Electric options trades today is 2826.18 with a total volume of 5,281.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for General Electric's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

General Electric Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $90.00 $402.5K 4.5K 525 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $204.5K 3.1K 134 GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $105.00 $137.7K 1.1K 214 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $125.0K 3.1K 500 GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $116.4K 1.4K 107

Where Is General Electric Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,551,176, the price of GE is up 0.47% at $99.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On General Electric:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $120

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $102.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

