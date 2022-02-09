Target Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Target TGT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TGT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Target.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $272,735, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $400,575.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $280.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Target options trades today is 1162.27 with a total volume of 3,476.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Target's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $212.0K 1.2K 1 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $270.00 $102.4K 2.9K 1.7K TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $230.00 $59.4K 893 133 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $50.8K 889 39 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $250.00 $39.3K 2.2K 483

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,028,642, the price of TGT is up 1.7% at $216.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Target:

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $270

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $278

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.