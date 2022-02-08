Chevron Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chevron CVX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for Chevron.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $259,525, and 32 are calls, for a total amount of $2,481,054.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $160.0 for Chevron over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chevron's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chevron's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $125.00 $250.5K 9.4K 414 CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $248.3K 3.0K 206 CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $127.3K 1.2K 310 CVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $126.0K 1.2K 209 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $115.00 $106.7K 2.6K 56

Where Is Chevron Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,919,208, the price of CVX is down -1.31% at $136.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Chevron:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $146.

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $150

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $166.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

