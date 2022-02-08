10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $46.00 $76.0K 14.2K 17.3K UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $32.50 $34.3K 5.4K 2.7K VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $20.00 $34.3K 3.3K 1.6K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $18.00 $46.8K 4.3K 1.0K HTZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $27.50 $56.2K 8.5K 375 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $200.00 $29.4K 678 238 URI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $320.00 $80.6K 45 106 TGH PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $34.2K 305 57 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $190.00 $140.0K 575 37 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $235.00 $63.5K 502 29

• For UAL UAL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 14206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17393 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 275 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 5491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRT VRT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 572 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 3301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL AAL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 4314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1082 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HTZ HTZ, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 375 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 8541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 375 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT CAT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 175 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding URI URI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.6K, with a price of $3100.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGH TGH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 311 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS UPS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $3785.0 per contract. There were 575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $2540.0 per contract. There were 502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

