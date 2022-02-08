10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|UAL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|02/18/22
|$46.00
|$76.0K
|14.2K
|17.3K
|UBER
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/18/22
|$32.50
|$34.3K
|5.4K
|2.7K
|VRT
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/18/22
|$20.00
|$34.3K
|3.3K
|1.6K
|AAL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|04/14/22
|$18.00
|$46.8K
|4.3K
|1.0K
|HTZ
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|06/17/22
|$27.50
|$56.2K
|8.5K
|375
|CAT
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|02/11/22
|$200.00
|$29.4K
|678
|238
|URI
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|06/17/22
|$320.00
|$80.6K
|45
|106
|TGH
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|12/16/22
|$40.00
|$34.2K
|305
|57
|UPS
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/17/22
|$190.00
|$140.0K
|575
|37
|BA
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|03/18/22
|$235.00
|$63.5K
|502
|29
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• For UAL UAL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 14206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17393 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 275 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 5491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2758 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding VRT VRT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 572 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 3301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1694 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AAL AAL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 4314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1082 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding HTZ HTZ, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 375 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 8541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 375 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CAT CAT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 175 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding URI URI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.6K, with a price of $3100.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TGH TGH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 311 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding UPS UPS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $3785.0 per contract. There were 575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BA BA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $2540.0 per contract. There were 502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
