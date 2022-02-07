10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $240.00 $44.5K 19.3K 34.1K SNAP CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/11/22 $40.00 $29.4K 8.6K 16.0K T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $24.00 $25.0K 58.7K 3.7K TTWO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $140.00 $30.0K 18.3K 3.2K DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $145.00 $60.0K 8.3K 2.3K CRTO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $37.50 $37.2K 232 1.1K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $2900.00 $87.1K 1.0K 701 GOOG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/11/22 $2850.00 $25.2K 167 400 VIAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $36.00 $36.4K 996 180 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $162.50 $36.7K 76 132

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For FB FB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 255 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 19386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 8617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T T, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 291 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 58717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3777 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTWO TTWO, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 18366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 8312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRTO CRTO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 196 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $2900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.1K, with a price of $2300.0 per contract. There were 1060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $2850.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $1940.0 per contract. There were 167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIAC VIAC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 996 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.