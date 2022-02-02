10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $400.00 $705.6K 664 2.5K LUV CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/11/22 $45.00 $52.9K 718 1.4K UNP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $240.00 $37.4K 651 841 LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $37.00 $47.7K 211 677 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $240.00 $43.4K 1.3K 372 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $240.00 $28.5K 1.1K 315 EMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $94.0K 956 180 CSGP CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $30.2K 67 30 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $140.4K 29 15 URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $240.00 $47.5K 6 5

• Regarding LMT LMT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 1764 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $705.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV LUV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 679 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.9K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1470 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNP UNP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 44 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $1440.0 per contract. There were 651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 841 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT LYFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 328 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 138 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 1338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPS UPS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 135 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 1139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EMR EMR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 716 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.0K, with a price of $1960.0 per contract. There were 956 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSGP CSGP, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 163 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $1008.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDX FDX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 352 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.4K, with a price of $9360.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding URI URI, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $9500.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

