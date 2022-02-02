What Are Whales Doing With Spotify Technology

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Spotify Technology.

Looking at options history for Spotify Technology SPOT we detected 31 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $867,544 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $963,503.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $300.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $300.00 $213.2K 20 0 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $220.00 $122.6K 503 840 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $215.00 $113.5K 87 269 SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $120.00 $96.0K 1 200 SPOT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $120.00 $81.7K 51 50

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,247,542, the price of SPOT is down -6.47% at $190.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Spotify Technology:

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $240

Monness, Crespi, Hardt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

