Occidental Petroleum Whale Trades For February 01

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Occidental Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Occidental Petroleum OXY we detected 64 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $517,049 and 51, calls, for a total amount of $3,725,534.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.0 to $50.0 for Occidental Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Occidental Petroleum options trades today is 4144.0 with a total volume of 36,548.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Occidental Petroleum's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $40.00 $260.0K 10.4K 3.3K OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $225.0K 16.4K 210 OXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $35.00 $204.0K 4.9K 514 OXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $23.00 $178.9K 6.6K 1.0K OXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $160.5K 32.7K 554

Where Is Occidental Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,066,506, the price of OXY is up 4.05% at $39.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

