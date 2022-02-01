What Are Whales Doing With Zscaler

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Zscaler ZS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Zscaler.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $929,780, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $601,180.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $390.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zscaler's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zscaler's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $390.0 in the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $295.00 $200.4K 34 238 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $290.00 $72.9K 136 11 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $70.8K 1.8K 144 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $360.00 $69.0K 3.9K 41 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $67.0K 1.8K 113

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,258,520, the price of ZS is up 1.66% at $261.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Zscaler:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $400

UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $350

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $325

Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $335

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

