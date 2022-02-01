10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|SAVA
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|02/04/22
|$45.00
|$89.6K
|1.1K
|680
|MRNA
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|02/18/22
|$170.00
|$25.6K
|1.4K
|505
|ALGN
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|02/04/22
|$470.00
|$30.0K
|19
|224
|NVAX
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|03/18/22
|$95.00
|$62.7K
|237
|221
|TMO
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|02/18/22
|$580.00
|$144.5K
|528
|112
|IDXX
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|02/18/22
|$450.00
|$29.4K
|7
|70
|PFE
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$60.00
|$28.0K
|3.7K
|67
|KOD
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|04/14/22
|$60.00
|$108.6K
|1
|53
|PKI
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|03/18/22
|$175.00
|$31.5K
|119
|48
|NTLA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|07/15/22
|$105.00
|$64.7K
|13
|39
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• Regarding SAVA SAVA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 307 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.6K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 1120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 680 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MRNA MRNA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $1280.0 per contract. There were 1413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ALGN ALGN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NVAX NVAX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TMO TMO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.5K, with a price of $1445.0 per contract. There were 528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For IDXX IDXX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 353 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 3751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For KOD KOD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 72 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.6K, with a price of $2050.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PKI PKI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NTLA NTLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.7K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.