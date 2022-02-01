10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/04/22 $45.00 $89.6K 1.1K 680 MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $170.00 $25.6K 1.4K 505 ALGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $470.00 $30.0K 19 224 NVAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $95.00 $62.7K 237 221 TMO PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $580.00 $144.5K 528 112 IDXX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $450.00 $29.4K 7 70 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $28.0K 3.7K 67 KOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $60.00 $108.6K 1 53 PKI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $175.00 $31.5K 119 48 NTLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $105.00 $64.7K 13 39

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SAVA SAVA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 307 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.6K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 1120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA MRNA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $1280.0 per contract. There were 1413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALGN ALGN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVAX NVAX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMO TMO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.5K, with a price of $1445.0 per contract. There were 528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IDXX IDXX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 353 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 3751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KOD KOD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 72 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.6K, with a price of $2050.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PKI PKI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTLA NTLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.7K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

