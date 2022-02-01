Costco Wholesale Whale Trades For February 01

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Costco Wholesale COST.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Costco Wholesale.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $391,424, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $287,839.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $470.0 to $580.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Costco Wholesale options trades today is 471.3 with a total volume of 933.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Costco Wholesale's big money trades within a strike price range of $470.0 to $580.0 over the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $500.00 $86.1K 658 159 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $500.00 $79.0K 524 0 COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $475.00 $57.5K 79 104 COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $500.00 $55.7K 658 180 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $520.00 $45.8K 467 12

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 733,528, the price of COST is down -0.29% at $503.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $606

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

