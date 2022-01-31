Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PYPL

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $216,593 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $830,201.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $250.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 1899.06 with a total volume of 4,684.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $165.00 $192.1K 1.3K 271 PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $170.00 $103.5K 11.2K 165 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $73.8K 614 41 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $160.00 $73.0K 860 114 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $165.00 $64.0K 1.0K 171

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,557,774, the price of PYPL is up 3.22% at $168.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $229.

BMO Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $224

Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $200

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.