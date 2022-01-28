Check Out What Whales Are Doing With QCOM

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Qualcomm QCOM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QCOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for Qualcomm.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,680,351, and 28 are calls, for a total amount of $1,441,138.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $280.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Qualcomm options trades today is 2895.48 with a total volume of 16,715.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Qualcomm's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $170.00 $571.5K 13.7K 634 QCOM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $150.00 $343.7K 1.9K 244 QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $135.00 $322.3K 784 71 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $137.5K 5.1K 113 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $170.00 $128.0K 945 1.3K

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,240,660, the price of QCOM is up 3.48% at $166.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Qualcomm:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

