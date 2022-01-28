United States Steel Whale Trades For January 28

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United States Steel.

Looking at options history for United States Steel X we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $643,992 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $2,051,358.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $24.0 for United States Steel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United States Steel options trades today is 5115.0 with a total volume of 93,435.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United States Steel's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $24.0 over the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $473.6K 21.8K 660 X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $359.5K 21.8K 7.3K X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $243.8K 21.8K 22.9K X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $235.0K 23.6K 606 X PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $18.00 $193.9K 5.4K 400

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 29,663,729, the price of X is up 4.06% at $19.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On United States Steel:

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $24

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.