Looking At XPeng's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on XPeng XPEV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XPEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for XPeng.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,034,480, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $480,371.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $60.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $299.0K 36 237 XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $197.0K 5.7K 200 XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $88.7K 5.0K 646 XPEV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $60.00 $77.2K 832 25 XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $35.00 $67.8K 2.3K 301

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,331,147, the price of XPEV is down -3.56% at $31.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

