Looking At ServiceNow's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ServiceNow.

Looking at options history for ServiceNow NOW we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

[ALERT] Matt Maley has been taking advantage of the current markt to get massive gains. He teaches his winning strategy today at 5 pm ET. Click Here to Register (Registrants get the recording)

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $602,700 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $951,932.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $700.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ServiceNow's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ServiceNow's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $515.00 $356.1K 43 4 NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $700.00 $188.2K 23 31 NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $700.00 $187.9K 23 6 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $490.00 $130.1K 41 0 NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/28/22 $600.00 $118.0K 42 0

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,607,381, the price of NOW is up 4.16% at $550.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.