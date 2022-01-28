Looking At JPMorgan Chase's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 37 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,059,604 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $708,919.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $165.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JPMorgan Chase options trades today is 2590.32 with a total volume of 14,280.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JPMorgan Chase's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $141.00 $210.9K 24 2 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $140.00 $130.5K 3.8K 440 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $120.00 $94.0K 10 0 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $120.00 $93.5K 55 0 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $91.0K 1.2K 102

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,080,756, the price of JPM is down -0.45% at $144.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $202.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Seaport Global has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $191.

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Peer Perform with a price target of $185

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

