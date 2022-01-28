Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BABA

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 43 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $1,818,844 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $739,575.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $305.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Group Holding options trades today is 3298.47 with a total volume of 14,932.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Group Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $305.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $295.00 $386.4K 461 0 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $95.00 $164.8K 2.4K 23 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $140.00 $145.5K 6.4K 65 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $105.00 $114.8K 812 897 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $225.00 $114.3K 2.0K 0

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,060,164, the price of BABA is up 1.04% at $112.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Group Holding:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $247.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

