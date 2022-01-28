Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RBLX

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

[ALERT] Matt Maley just released his latest pick with an upside of over 100% in 2 years. Click to See this Trade Idea Now!

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $217,040 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $237,197.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $53.0 to $150.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale trades within a strike price range from $53.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $90.9K 495 1 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $48.7K 195 5 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $48.3K 332 213 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $44.1K 110 5 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $63.00 $43.5K 741 659

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,716,505, the price of RBLX is up 2.47% at $58.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.