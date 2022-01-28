Looking At Intel's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intel INTC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[ALERT] Matt Maley just released his latest pick with an upside of over 100% in 2 years. Click to See this Trade Idea Now!

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Intel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $616,831, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $260,109.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.5 to $60.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $37.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $138.4K 9.8K 364 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $127.4K 5.3K 1.2K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $114.3K 9.8K 160 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $100.4K 9.8K 36 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $37.50 $95.0K 1.8K 16

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,625,738, the price of INTC is down -3.48% at $46.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.