Citigroup Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $625,574 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $213,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $120.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Citigroup options trades today is 7631.64 with a total volume of 8,787.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Citigroup's big money trades within a strike price range of $47.5 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $65.00 $170.9K 23.6K 16 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $52.50 $93.6K 1.4K 1 C PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $120.00 $57.9K 366 0 C PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $55.00 $48.1K 20.1K 319 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $47.50 $45.6K 3.8K 2.2K

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,073,804, the price of C is down -1.54% at $63.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Citigroup:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

