10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $850.00 $34.5K 8.5K 62.6K DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $20.00 $61.4K 5.2K 6.1K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $2800.00 $43.0K 997 5.7K LCID CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/04/22 $30.00 $88.1K 116 4.1K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $18.50 $74.5K 29.5K 4.0K RIVN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/04/22 $55.00 $35.7K 809 2.8K CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $80.00 $29.9K 16 2.0K GRPN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $30.00 $26.1K 2.6K 426 XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $139.4K 1.5K 344 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $140.00 $45.9K 2.2K 259

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $1640.0 per contract. There were 8509 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 511 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.4K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 5273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $2260.0 per contract. There were 997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID LCID, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 452 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.1K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on February 25, 2022. Parties traded 888 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.5K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 29573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $431.0 per contract. There were 809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR CZR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on February 25, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRPN GRPN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 2610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV XPEV, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 317 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.4K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 91 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 2245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.