Zscaler Whale Trades For January 26

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,710,375 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $269,956.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $280.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zscaler's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zscaler's whale trades within a strike price range from $165.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $250.00 $190.6K 2.5K 469 ZS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $250.00 $160.6K 41 142 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $250.00 $157.9K 2.5K 174 ZS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $250.00 $134.4K 41 205 ZS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $250.00 $99.3K 2.5K 225

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,305,685, the price of ZS is down -0.89% at $226.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Zscaler:

Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $335

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $400

UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $350

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $325

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.