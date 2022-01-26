 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking At Texas Instruments's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 5:24pm   Comments
Share:
Looking At Texas Instruments's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TXN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Texas Instruments.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $171,460, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $411,755.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $200.0 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $185.00 $91.7K 2.1K 52
TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $175.00 $62.5K 637 625
TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $195.00 $46.9K 903 203
TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $180.00 $39.5K 2.8K 117
TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $150.00 $39.3K 23 15

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 10,421,889, the price of TXN is up 2.52% at $178.35.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Texas Instruments:

  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $190.
  • Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $187
  • Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $180.
  • Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (TXN)

Why Nvidia And Micron Shares Are Rising Today
Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022: HES, FFIV, TXN, LVS, AAPL
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Fed Policy Decision In Focus
7 Stocks To Watch For January 26, 2022
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com