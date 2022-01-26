Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PTON

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PTON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Peloton Interactive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $698,373, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $91,512.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $45.0 for Peloton Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Peloton Interactive options trades today is 3590.92 with a total volume of 25,748.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Peloton Interactive's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Peloton Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $120.8K 2.6K 204 PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $28.00 $107.5K 8.8K 3.0K PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $27.00 $72.5K 7.8K 3.8K PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $27.00 $53.5K 7.8K 6.3K PTON PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $30.00 $53.4K 11.5K 118

Where Is Peloton Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,773,636, the price of PTON is down -4.26% at $25.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Peloton Interactive:

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Stifel upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $40

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.