Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ETSY

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ETSY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Etsy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $454,631, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $574,091.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $220.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Etsy options trades today is 391.3 with a total volume of 3,162.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Etsy's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $220.00 $222.7K 120 502 ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $101.8K 71 50 ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $89.8K 22 11 ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $80.5K 71 76 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $150.00 $79.5K 711 496

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,968,883, the price of ETSY is up 0.91% at $146.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Etsy:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $154.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $200

