Lockheed Martin Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 12:34pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lockheed Martin.

Looking at options history for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $261,189 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $714,580.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $460.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale trades within a strike price range from $270.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
LMT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $365.00 $270.4K 534 102
LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $380.00 $171.0K 2.0K 107
LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $270.00 $112.0K 28 70
LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $310.00 $105.0K 190 70
LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $460.00 $68.0K 10 100

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,136,957, the price of LMT is up 0.79% at $390.21.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Lockheed Martin:

  • UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $425.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $450.
  • Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $400.
  • Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $379.
  • Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $445.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

