Check Out What Whales Are Doing With JD.com

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $242,802 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $443,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $90.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JD.com options trades today is 3003.33 with a total volume of 4,102.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JD.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/28/22 $70.00 $128.8K 3.7K 489 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $67.50 $98.0K 3.3K 393 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $77.50 $87.6K 3 625 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $70.2K 6.7K 90 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $60.6K 8.3K 490

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,697,228, the price of JD is down -0.4% at $71.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On JD.com:

Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $100

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

