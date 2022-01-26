CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,014,989 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $165,420.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $300.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $155.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $274.7K 56 145 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $200.00 $262.5K 1.3K 70 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $180.00 $141.7K 55 123 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $138.5K 93 10 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $68.9K 56 181

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,407,299, the price of CRWD is up 5.03% at $166.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $275

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $197.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.