 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Are Whales Doing With Chevron
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 10:53am   Comments
Share:
What Are Whales Doing With Chevron

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Chevron.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 68% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $113,050, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $759,174.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $150.0 for Chevron over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chevron's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chevron's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $119.1K 8.1K 123
CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $98.5K 3.5K 124
CVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $130.00 $70.2K 5.7K 397
CVX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $150.00 $53.6K 138 20
CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $135.00 $46.5K 16.0K 1.1K

Where Is Chevron Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,948,932, the price of CVX is up 0.55% at $133.31.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (CVX)

Algae Anyone? The Emerging Market That Could Turn Waste Into Green
5 Dow Jones Stocks With Earnings To Watch This Week
Where Chevron Stands With Analysts
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVX
This Day In Market History: Rockefeller Founds Standard Oil
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Chevron
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com