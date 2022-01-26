Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UNP

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Union Pacific.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $267,122, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $1,103,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $300.0 for Union Pacific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Union Pacific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Union Pacific's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Union Pacific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $495.7K 543 324 UNP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $263.8K 543 775 UNP CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $245.00 $246.4K 560 269 UNP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $132.3K 420 343 UNP PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/04/22 $240.00 $78.0K 5.4K 501

Where Is Union Pacific Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 189,027, the price of UNP is up 1.76% at $248.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Union Pacific:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $276.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.